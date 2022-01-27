As election year 2022 begins, Action PAC Inc., a local political action group, has named Phillip Leddy II as its new executive director. Leddy has been appointed to the leadership role to drive the PAC’s efforts for the election in November, according to a release from the organization. He replaces Laura Dacanay, who led APAC through the 2020 election season.

“We are pleased to welcome Phillip as the PAC’s new executive director," said Christine Baleto, Action PAC chairwoman. "Phillip brings a fresh perspective to this role, and he has the energy and vision to take the PAC into the 2022 election and beyond.”

Leddy is currently serving as the director of sales, marketing, and business development at Guam Copier and is an independent COVID-19 testing facilitator for Guam and Saipan. He has more than 15 years of leadership experience working with small businesses and large corporations in Guam and California.

Leddy is an active member of Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Young Professionals, Guam Contractors Association, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Toastmasters Guam Chapter, and other church and civic organizations. He has been a member of Action PAC since its inception, according to the release.

“I’ve been a member of the PAC from the start, and I am confident I can build momentum and support for the PAC’s important platform this election season," he said. "There’s a lot of uncertainty about Guam’s future, which makes this election one of the most significant events of our time. Our residents – working families, manåmko’ and recent graduates – are calling for legislators who can dynamically lead our island and bring innovative solutions for economic recovery.”

Action PAC’s five key initiatives include rolling back of the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% or less; rightsizing the government of Guam for greater efficiency; improving the transparency in all levels of the government and promoting open communication and collaboration between the public and private sectors; strengthening relations with the U.S. military to improve safety and security in the region and maximize economic opportunities for Guam; and support for a part-time Legislature.

APAC’s membership is made up of concerned individuals, constituents, nonprofit organizations, and business entities on Guam who believe that its citizens should have a stronger voice in shaping Guam’s political and economic future. As a nonprofit, political action committee, Action PAC does not identify with a specific political party and is made up of Guam residents and members of seven nonprofit organizations:

• Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam.

• Guam Chamber of Commerce.

• Guam Contractors Association.

• Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association.

• Guam Realtors Association.

• Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

• Korean Chamber of Commerce.

“We are ready to ramp up efforts, and we welcome fellow residents to join our movement," said George Chiu, vice chairman of Action PAC. "This election will be critical for how we begin to recover after two long and challenging years.”

Leddy added, “We’ve created a countdown clock to Election 2022 at actionpacguam.com to remind everyone that it’s time to join together to make the changes we need to see in our government. We encourage residents over the age of 18 to become Action PAC members and, most importantly, to register to vote early for the 2022 election. Every vote and voice matters.”