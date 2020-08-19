Administration official dismisses borrowing $240M to front unemployment aid cost

The Guam Legislature continued budget discussions this week virtually and through the Committee on Appropriations, rather than on the session floor.

Sen. Therese Terlaje queried the administration's financial heads on how Guam might pay for additional unemployment aid directed by President Donald Trump's executive order, and how that might affect the budget next fiscal year.

"I would like to come up with that money if that's the way to get these people who are unemployed additional assistance," Terlaje said.

But that discussion essentially boiled down to what the governor had already stated - that there is no money to pay for an additional $400 per week in unemployment.

Trump's order requires states and territories to cover 25% of the $400 weekly added unemployment benefit per worker. Guam would have to apply for the program. Even without it, eligible Guam workers will continue to receive up to $345 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through December.

However, to fund the 25% local share to claim the additional aid, Guam would need to produce about $40 million, which is based on 22,000 unemployment claimants, the average number of claimants being paid, according to Department of Administration Director Edward Birn.

Moreover, under Federal Emergency Management Agency rules, payments must be made upfront and reimbursed later. Birn said Guam wouldn't know how much it would have to front, but Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said $240 million is needed to front the entire cost.

"I just hate to cut that off immediately without any kind of discussion on it. Could we look at some possibilities?" Terlaje said.

Bureau of Budget Management and Research Director Lester Carlson said the general fund is still in a deficit position and it would not be beneficial to engage in short-term borrowing to cover those costs.

Projections for fiscal year 2021 also didn't take into consideration additional debt payments, he added.

"We did look to see whether we can scrape together the cash but, quite frankly, we don't believe we have enough even if we were going to forgo deficit reduction, which we're fixated on, we still couldn't come up with the entirety of the upfront cash requirement," Carlson said.

Terlaje asked if any Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money could be reprioritized to cover the costs for the additional unemployment, as it's been budgeted to cover numerous other things. Carlson said CARES Act funding could be used, but there isn't enough funding to cover Guam's share of the additional unemployment aid.

"We did do the Prugraman Salappe for $20 million. We are spending lots of money for the quarantine facilities. I think we are in the neighborhood of $9 million or $10 million," Carlson said.

Guam has applied for reimbursement of costs for hotel quarantine facilities and other COVID-19-related expenses.

However, Carlson clarified Tuesday that because the current facilities are paid exclusively out of CARES Act money, there will be no reimbursement of these costs.

"That's a federal fund asking for reimbursement of a federal fund. If it was local funds, then yes, but we cannot ask FEMA to reimburse us for the CARES Act money," Carlson said.

Charles Esteves, the administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, said if reimbursement is approved by FEMA, whether to use that method or CARES Act money will be a policy decision for the governor's fiscal team.

CARES Act money is not reimbursable, although an expenditure can be transferred to a local account to draw down approved reimbursements.

If the decision was made to offload CARES Act-funded quarantine facilities to a general fund account, then that matter can be looked at again to draw down from the FEMA reimbursement, Esteves added.

"If I spent $100,000 on (quarantine facility) costs from the CARES Act, and I transfer the expenditures to a local account (only up to 75%) to avail myself of FEMA reimbursement money," Esteves said, "I can draw down $75,000 from the FEMA Public Assistance account. And now we have an additional $75,000 in CARES Act money."

But the local money had to be there for reimbursement. And with the FEMA Consolidated Resource Center handling applications throughout the country, it's not known when Guam might receive approval.

On the other hand, CARES Act funding expires at the end of December and any money remaining will be returned to the federal government, unless the deadline is extended.

Birn said all states and territories are struggling with finding their 25% share for the Trump executive order.

"I think everybody really is waiting for Congress to reach a final conclusion as to how this program will be continued," Birn said.

Sen. Kelly Marsh asked if there are conversations about pushing for a waiver. Birn said he thinks every state is taking the view that there needs to be a congressional fix for the unemployment aid, rather than through FEMA, which he called "clumsy."