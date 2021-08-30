Agencies pay old debts before FY ends

With about one month left in the current fiscal year, executive branch agencies are disclosing their payment of prior year obligations to vendors and employees.

At least four agencies reported these payments in the last two months.

The Contractors License Board paid $107.42 to American Bakery for refreshments for board and council meetings held in August 2019 and February 2020.

Ten businesses were paid $27,301.36 by the Department of Corrections. Most of the vendors listed provide medical services. Its oldest debt was to J&B Enterprises for $560, dating back to June 2014. The largest bill it paid, in the amount of $9,070.24, was to Guam Specialist Group.

The local government also handled obligations to itself and its employees.

Among DOC’s debts was a $22,049.46 bill owed to the Guam Waterworks Authority. On Aug. 20, DOC disclosed it paid the utility for services dating back to September and October 2020.

The Guam Police Department owed $1,840 to the Department of Administration for drug testing trainees in 2019. GPD paid minor salary adjustments for three officers, totaling $149.67, while $2,838.54 in owed detail pay was given to an employee who was temporarily appointed as a manager from October 2019 to September 2020.

The Department of Parks and Recreation paid $200 in stipends to four board members for a meeting they attended last year.

“Delay of timely submission for payment was due to COVID-19. Commissioners were unable to submit vendor number applications with required documentations, etc., due to the closure and/or limited hours of operation for the entire island July 2020,” DPR Director Roque Alcantara wrote in his notification to the Legislature.

The current budget, which expires Sept. 30, authorizes the government of Guam to use this year’s appropriations to handle old debts, provided the agencies inform the Legislature and certify that the payments won’t negatively impact department operations.