Air Force awards $50M SABER contract for work at Andersen

The U.S. Air Force has awarded ARS Aleut Construction LLC, of Tamuning, a $50 million Simplified Acquisition of Base Engineer Requirements contract, according to an announcement on the Department of Defense website.

The Air Force utilizes what's often called a SABER contract to fast-track the time required for both the engineering design and the acquisition process mainly associated with its maintenance and repair work projects, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

This $50 million contract provides for minor construction work based on a general statement of work further defined within each individual task order. Work will be performed at Andersen Air Force Base and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2028.

This contract was awarded on a competitive basis and 10 offers were received. The 766th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting unit.