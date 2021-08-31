Airport announces changes affecting taxi passengers, operators

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority on Monday announced changes to the taxi services at the airport terminal. The changes go into effect at midnight on Sept. 1.

The airport agency announced the following changes:

For passengers

All taxicab operations will be relocated from the commercial parking lot to the west arrivals curbside. Passengers requiring taxi services will exit from the west arrivals tunnel and follow directional signs towards the curbside, where taxicabs will be queued. In the event of inclement weather, Airport Police personnel will guide passengers into the East Arcade hallway for temporary queuing.

For taxi operators

Taxi queuing will be based on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The taxi queue will start at the west arrivals curbside and connect with a new secondary staging, the taxi feeder parking area. The feeder parking area is located adjacent to the Light Aircraft Commuter Facility. As each taxi departs from the west arrivals curbside, the taxis in the queue will move up and those at the feeder parking area will fill vacant spots from the rear of the queue. With this system, the taxicab operators will oversee their dispatching services and utilize a unified radio system for all communications within the team.

“The safety and security of all airport patrons, employees, and traveling public here at Guam’s only civilian airport (are) always at the top of our priorities. As we continue to develop procedures to ensure a safe airport environment, it is mandatory that all ground transportation partners adhere to and abide by the most current (Public Health) guidance for ground transportation operations,” stressed GIAA Executive Manager John “JQ” M. Quinata.