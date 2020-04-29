Airport posts higher income before air travel plummeted

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority posted net income of $3.3 million in fiscal year 2019, which ended in September last year.

Its net income the previous budget year was $1.2 million.

As the airport's income increased so did its expenses on operations, which jumped by $2.2 million, to $44.9 million.

The airport posted a $4.2 million increase in personnel costs, which were partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in contractual services.

Personnel costs increased due to a $3.7 million increase in pension and other post-employment benefits expenses, as well as for overtime pay during Category 5 typhoons, the audit states.

Contractual services decreased mainly from the $3 million reduction in legal services for the ongoing case between the airport and DFS. The airport's legal bills went from $4.5 million in the 2018 budget year to $1.5 million a year later, the audit found.

Air travel's downturn

The current budget year has yet to fully play out, but the auditors mentioned challenging times for the airport. Between February and April 2020, more than 948 flights – equal to approximately 175,000 seats – were canceled at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport.

"The airport estimates approximately $9 million in revenue loss, which may be exacerbated if the pandemic continues," the audit states. The airport did receive a $20 million federal grant to help offset the cost of its COVID-19-related losses.

The independent auditors questioned six federal program reimbursements totaling $380,000, which the agency requested prior to the actual payment to vendors for program costs.

The audit also questioned the airport's continuing practice of allowing certain airlines with a record of late payments and the airport not charging a 10% fee for the late payments.