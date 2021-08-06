Airport refinances $143M debt amid negative outlook

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority has refinanced $143 million in debt owed to bond investors, which prompted celebratory messages from public officials who announced the transaction Wednesday.

Amid the congratulatory atmosphere, the airport's bleak prospect for passenger arrivals and airline revenues over the next 12 months prompted a bond rating agency to sound out a negative outlook on the airport's near-term financial future.

Refinancing allows the airport to lower its payments at a time when its revenues from passenger arrivals and airline fees are sliding.

With the refinanced debt, the airport can lower its annual bond debt payments, to $8.1 million in fiscal 2022, which is a $5.6 million decrease from the fiscal 2021 debt payment of $13.7 million.

Reason to be optimistic

Still, there was no shortage of bond investors to bet on the airport refinancing, and government of Guam officials saw that as a glass-half-full reason to be optimistic.

There was strong investor confidence in the way the airport agency, as well as the government of Guam, has handled the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic — with nine firms placing orders for the entire series of bonds, the airport agency stated, in part, in a press release.

“The investor interest in these refunding taxable bonds is evidence of the continued high confidence in Guam’s airport and overall economy,” stated Artemio “Ricky” Hernandez, deputy executive manager of the airport agency. “As we move from COVID-19 response to recovery, the flexibility that comes from restructuring our debt service payments will allow us to navigate through these near-term uncertain times.”

“I want to thank Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. (Joshua) Tenorio, and the Guam Legislature for their approval and authorization to issue these refunding bonds as our airport continues to recover from the impact COVID-19 has had on travel demand,” Brian Bamba, chairman of the GIAA board of directors, stated in the release. “Special thanks to our airlines and stakeholders, GIAA management team and (Guam Economic Development Authority) and (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) leadership for their hard work on this deal.”

The airport's press release included a quote from Gov. Leon Guerrero, saying, “We are extremely pleased with the results of the GIAA bond sale which arrives on the heels of multiple government bond sales over the last several months to include the (Business Privilege Tax) and (Hotel Occupancy Tax) bonds."

Airport received a negative outlook

Just a few weeks ago, on July 14, Moody's Investors Service assigned a Baa2 rating to the Guam airport agency's taxable general revenue bonds 2021 Series A.

Baa2 is still investment-grade, but it's eight steps below the No. 1 rating of Aaa and just a notch away from falling into the higher-risk, non-investment-grade category.

Moody's gave the airport agency a negative rating outlook.