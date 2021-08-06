Airport refinances $143M debt amid negative outlook

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority has refinanced $143 million in debt owed to bond investors, which prompted celebratory messages from public officials who announced the transaction Wednesday.
Amid the congratulatory atmosphere, the airport's bleak prospect for passenger arrivals and airline revenues over the next 12 months prompted a bond rating agency to sound out a negative outlook on the airport's near-term financial future.
Refinancing allows the airport to lower its payments at a time when its revenues from passenger arrivals and airline fees are sliding.
With the refinanced debt, the airport can lower its annual bond debt payments, to $8.1 million in fiscal 2022, which is a $5.6 million decrease from the fiscal 2021 debt payment of $13.7 million.
Reason to be optimistic
Still, there was no shortage of bond investors to bet on the airport refinancing, and government of Guam officials saw that as a glass-half-full reason to be optimistic.
There was strong investor confidence in the way the airport agency, as well as the government of Guam, has handled the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic — with nine firms placing orders for the entire series of bonds, the airport agency stated, in part, in a press release.
“The investor interest in these refunding taxable bonds is evidence of the continued high confidence in Guam’s airport and overall economy,” stated Artemio “Ricky” Hernandez, deputy executive manager of the airport agency. “As we move from COVID-19 response to recovery, the flexibility that comes from restructuring our debt service payments will allow us to navigate through these near-term uncertain times.”
“I want to thank Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. (Joshua) Tenorio, and the Guam Legislature for their approval and authorization to issue these refunding bonds as our airport continues to recover from the impact COVID-19 has had on travel demand,” Brian Bamba, chairman of the GIAA board of directors, stated in the release. “Special thanks to our airlines and stakeholders, GIAA management team and (Guam Economic Development Authority) and (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) leadership for their hard work on this deal.”
The airport's press release included a quote from Gov. Leon Guerrero, saying, “We are extremely pleased with the results of the GIAA bond sale which arrives on the heels of multiple government bond sales over the last several months to include the (Business Privilege Tax) and (Hotel Occupancy Tax) bonds."
Airport received a negative outlook
Just a few weeks ago, on July 14, Moody's Investors Service assigned a Baa2 rating to the Guam airport agency's taxable general revenue bonds 2021 Series A.
Baa2 is still investment-grade, but it's eight steps below the No. 1 rating of Aaa and just a notch away from falling into the higher-risk, non-investment-grade category.
Moody's gave the airport agency a negative rating outlook.
"The uncertainty around the strength and timing of a recovery in tourism arrivals and the risk of losing any signatory airlines in the next 12 months continue to weigh on GIAA's credit rating. Certain signatory airlines will resume service in the next few weeks. However, the recovery in enplanements will likely lag that of other major U.S. airports," Moody's stated.
92% decrease in passenger arrivals
"GIAA projects close to 160,000 enplanements for 2021, a 92% decline from fiscal 2019, and is providing incentives to airlines in fiscal 2021, which will reduce net revenue despite the airline lease and operating agreement with signatory airlines," Moody's stated.
Part of what the Guam Visitors Bureau has done to shore up sagging visitor arrivals was launch a vaccination and vacation program.
More than 1,000 tourists from Taiwan visited Guam via Eva Air charter flights in July, mostly to get COVID-19 vaccinations while vacationing, but that's a fraction of what Guam used to get every month. The island used to welcome more than 130,000 tourists each month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Guam has done its part to keep COVID-19 under control but it could take some time for tourists to return in numbers that would sustain the reopening of many businesses, public officials said Wednesday at a meeting of the government's tourism recovery task force.
Vacation and vaccination bookings sluggish
Of 1,017 seats available for the Aug. 12-26 charter flights from Taiwan, only 80 seats have been sold so far, said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez.
Military exercises helped bring up arrivals, tourism officials said, but an increase in new COVID-19 infections this week has prompted the military to ban service members from leaving the military bases unless they've been fully vaccinated over the past at least 14 days, among other restrictions.
Korean Air will resume its regular flights on Aug. 6 but it remains to be seen whether it will bring mostly visitors or returning residents.
Rainy-day fund
The airport agency does have some cash saved.
"GIAA's liquidity is strong with 769 days cash on hand or around $77 million of unrestricted and discretionary cash reserves in fiscal 2020. However, liquidity will likely decline in fiscal 2021 because of minimal enplanements and capital expenditures. We expect that days cash on hand will stay around 500 days in fiscal 2021. Bondholders also benefit from a fully funded debt service reserve fund of $16 million and a debt service fund of $9 million" as of Sept. 30, 2020, according to Moody's.
Moody's stated factors that could lead to an upgrade in the airport's rating:
• Sustained growth in passenger arrivals from nontraditional markets that leads to lower airline costs and greater passenger diversity.
• Completion of the airport's construction projects on time and on budget.
• Sustaining cash levels.
Moody's stated factors that could lead to a downgrade in the airport's rating:
• Erosion of the government's financial position and liquidity or deteriorating local economic conditions that would negatively impact the authority's financial flexibility.
• A downturn in passenger arrivals that weakens the airport's financial profile.
• A decrease in cash at levels materially below historic levels.