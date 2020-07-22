Airport to hold groundbreaking ceremony

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held next week for the rehabilitation of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority’s 6L/24R runway.

The ceremony is to take place July 27 and will celebrate the start of another phase in the work to ensure the safety of Guam’s airport infrastructure, said Elfrieda Koshiba, GIAA program coordinator.

The project covers the runway length of 1,500 linear feet, a portion of which was originally constructed as early as 1953, airport officials have said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in July, awarded GIAA $11.3 million for the project, considered Phase 1B. This grant is in addition to the $10 million supplemental appropriation from the FAA in April 2020 for Phase 1A of the same project. The project was awarded to Hawaiian Rock Products.

“The FAA has been fully supportive of facility improvements to meet the security and safety needs of the traveling public. Their continued support is appreciated as we continue to enhance our facilities and engage in international travel with major aviation players in the region,” GIAA Executive Manager John M. Quinata has said.

This $21.3 million FAA award is separate from the grant of $20.1 million the GIAA received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.