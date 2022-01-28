Artemio “Ricky” Hernandez has earned accreditation and credentials in airport management and public procurement, including as certified public procurement officer.

He is the first from Guam to gain the certified public procurement officer certification, according to a press release from the Guam International Airport Authority, where he serves as deputy executive manager.

He also recently completed the airport management professional accreditation program, which is co-owned and accredited by the Airports Council International and International Civil Aviation Organization and he earned the international airport professional designation, according to the press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The IAP designation is designed to improve the performance of airports. It is awarded to candidates who have successfully completed rigorous professional curriculum and training in airport commercial and financial management, airport planning, development, and environmental management, and airport operations, safety, and security in the global air transport system.

The certified public procurement officer credential is administered by the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council, an independent entity that administers certification programs among procurement professionals for federal, state and local governments. The CPPO is recognized as an independent certification in public procurement and requires a high standard in education and experience and passing of the CPPO examination, the press release states.

"We are extremely proud of Dr. Hernandez on the distinction GIAA has received through his recent accreditation and credentials and look forward to his continued service at the airport and for the people of Guam,” stated John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager.