Atkins Kroll, an Inchcape Company, announced in a press release the retirement of Torgun Smith, vice president and general manager for Morrico Equipment, as well as the appointment of three executives for AK and Morrico.

"Smith's journey with Morrico spans an impressive 30 years, during which he played an integral role in the founding of Morrico Equipment, along with Alan and Ross Morrison. Smith was instrumental in Morrico’s growth, success and reputation as a trusted industry leader in Guam and Micronesia," the company said in the release.

Alex Yap, president of Atkins Kroll Guam and Saipan, wished the outgoing company official well.

“As Torgun embarks on this new chapter in his life, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for his exceptional service and numerous accomplishments. His unwavering commitment and passion for getting the job done have set a remarkable example for us all," he stated. "Torgun will always be part of our AK and Morrico families, and we wish him great happiness and success.”

New appointments

AK also announced that Joel Lesh has been promoted to vice president and general manager of Morrico Equipment, as of July 1.

According to the company, Lesh is returning to Guam after serving as AK's Saipan vice president and general manager, a role he held since February 2021. Before that, Lesh was the AK Guam aftersales director.

“Joel has been an invaluable AK team member for six years, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, deep industry knowledge and a strong commitment to our success,” Yap stated. “This allows for a seamless transition as he leads the future successes for Morrico Equipment.”

AK also announced the appointment of Julie Lee as the interim vice president and general manager for Atkins Kroll Saipan, effective July 10. Lee joined AK in 2006 as financial controller and went on to become the finance director overseeing AK Guam, AK Saipan and Morrico Equipment.

"She will continue to oversee the business’ automotive finance and insurance and serve as vice president and treasurer of the AK board of directors and a 401K planning committee member," the company stated.

Lee is a graduate of Seattle University and a former auditor with Deloitte and Touche.

Shermah Santos will serve as interim finance director for Atkins Kroll and Morrico Equipment, effective July 10. Santos joined AK in 2017 and has been general manager of finance since 2021. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from California State University, San Bernardino.