Atkins Kroll announced Tuesday in a press release that new senior executives will lead AK into the next phase of its strategic growth plan.

Alex Yap will assume the role of president when current president Wendi Herring leaves at the end of the month. Herring has been with the company since January 2021 and was instrumental in launching the company’s global strategy into the business.

Yap currently is director of retail sales and distribution for Borneo Motors, an Inchcape Company in Singapore. Beginning July 1, he will begin his role as president for Atkins Kroll, overseeing Atkins Kroll Guam and Saipan, as well as Morrico Equipment. He will be based in Guam.

“I am pleased to welcome Alex to Atkins Kroll,” Inchcape Managing Director for Asia Developing Markets Alex Hammett said in the press release. “His more than 25 years of automotive experience will be integral to our operations as we continue to our accelerated growth plan in Guam and Micronesia,” said Hammett.

Yap currently oversees Toyota, Lexus, and Hino brands in Singapore. Throughout his career, he has managed super luxury brands to include Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Jaguar Land Rover. He is a graduate of SIM Global Education’s Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, with a bachelor of business administration and holds a master of business administration in international management. He has completed a senior executive program in business management from the London Business School.

AK also announced the appointment of Tracy Guerrero to director of operations for Atkins Kroll Guam and Saipan. “Tracy is a well-respected businesswoman in our region,” said Herring. “Her innate knowledge of our industry and profound insights for the communities we serve will be integral to our growing operations.”

Guerrero was most recently the corporate controller for Triple J Saipan. She also served as the chief financial officer for Northern Marianas College. She has a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of California at Berkeley and a master of business administration from California State University at Hayward.