AK closes corporate, parts offices for deep clean

Atkins Kroll on Monday announced the temporary closure of its corporate office and parts department for deep cleaning.

One of its non-customer facing employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Atkins Kroll's corporate office is one block behind the Atkins Kroll new car showrooms and service center on Tun Joaquin Guerrero Street.

The employee had no contact with customers or other employees from its vehicle showrooms or service shops and these areas will remain open, AK stated in a press release.

Atkins Kroll has hired a cleaning contractor to disinfect the corporate offices and parts department with aerosol disinfectant spray.

Atkins Kroll notified the COVID-19 hotline, and DPHSS will assign a caseworker for further guidance.

A reopening date will be announced later.