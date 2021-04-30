Wendi Herring, president of Atkins Kroll Inc., on Thursday announced the appointment of Arnold Sikat to the position of Aftersales Division director, effective May 1. Sikat previously was acting director.

“Arnold’s institutional knowledge and analytical acumen of the Aftersales Division adds significant value in upholding AK’s service quality,” Herring said. “A gold standard in delivering outstanding after-sales service is what our automotive brand partners expect of us. It is also what our valued customers deserve from Atkins Kroll.”

Sikat has more than 29 years of experience at AK. He started in June 1992 as an accounting clerk in the former Atkins Kroll Hotel & Restaurant Division. During his career with AK, Sikat has served in many capacities, including conducting efficiency analyses and managing several departments, according to a media release from AK.

"He is a testament to our commitment to employee development," the release stated.

Sikat will now oversee the entire Aftersales Division, including Toyota, Lexus, BMW and Chevrolet maintenance, warranty and repair, as well as AK's Body Shop and Paint, Parts and Toyota Rent A Car/ACE Car Rental business units.

Sikat will also serve on the leadership team and the Atkins Kroll 401K Committee.