AK showcases GCC hybrid engine model

Guam Community College has loaned Atkins Kroll Toyota its working hybrid engine model to display in AK's Tamuning showroom. The partnership between GCC and AK is an effort to educate potential car owners about the benefits of owning a hybrid vehicle and doing their part to reduce carbon emissions, GCC stated in a press release. The benefits of owning a hybrid vehicle include improved fuel efficiency, less pollution when compared to conventional vehicles, and a high resale value, according to the press release.

The working hybrid engine model is used by GCC’s Automotive Service Technology Department to teach the basic mechanics of a hybrid engine, as compared with a fuel-burning car engine. The hybrid engine program will train students to assess, troubleshoot and repair hybrid vehicles. Classes are being finalized and will be integral to the GCC Automotive Services Technology Department curriculum soon, GCC stated in the release.

Ernie Galito, AK business development director, said AK is excited to continue supporting GCC in attracting future technicians in the fields of automotive service, maintenance, and repair of hybrid electric vehicles. “Some of our Toyota technicians and service managers are former students of GCC’s automotive program,” he said.

“Offering hybrid engine mechanics as part of GCC’s Automotive Service Technology Program had been in development for a few years, and we are excited to be offering these courses very soon,” said Mary Okada, GCC president. “This program is integral to GCC’s commitment to offer relevant career opportunities in developing technologies, and to GCC’s commitment to a sustainable future for our island and region.”

Jobs in the electric vehicles industry show great potential for new employment opportunities and employment is expected to grow in all of the major sectors of the industry, GCC stated in the release. Additionally, jobs will cover a wide variety of occupations. The growth of the electric vehicles industry is evident by the increasing number of electric vehicles purchased over the past decade, as well as new models being introduced by numerous manufacturers.

“We want to showcase GCC’s hybrid engine model in our showroom and our service lobby so our customers get a better understanding of how hybrid engines work. It’s fascinating to see how both the internal combustion engine and the electric motors operate the hybrid model drive train,” said Galito. “We appreciate GCC’s support and hope this working model will inspire students to learn more about electric vehicles at GCC.”