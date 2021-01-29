AK sponsors Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Atkins Kroll is sponsoring the 14th Annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, which is open to children, ages 5 to 15, in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The Dream Car Art Contest is the largest international art contest that allows children to share their ideas about the future of automobiles, AK stated in a press release.

"Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we look forward to the students’ imaginative and inspiring artworks," said Ernie Galito, AK marketing and communications director.

Students may submit their entries at Atkins Kroll Toyota in Tamuning and Saipan. The deadline to submit entries is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

The contest is open to students in the following age categories: Under 8 years, 8-11 years, and 12-15 years. Students are encouraged to create their "Dream Car" using any standard drawing medium (colored pencils, crayons, watercolors or markers) on an 11-by-17-inch sheet of paper with a thickness of 5 millimeters maximum. Digital art mediums are restricted. Toyota is looking for hand-drawn colorful artwork that illustrates "My Dream Car," AK stated in the release.

Worldwide, there will be 30 finalists (10 finalists in each of three age categories) selected to participate in the global competition. Toyota will announce the selected global finalists in June. The winning artist can win up to $5,000, and the winner's school will win $10,000 for education purposes.

For more information, contact Ernie Galito at 671-648-8400 or ernie.galito@AKguam.com.