Atkins Kroll Inc., the Toyota distributor for Guam and Micronesia, signed a Toyota dealership agreement with Surangel and Sons Co. in the Republic of Palau. Ksau’s Motors, a division of Surangel and Sons Co., is on track for a soft opening of its Toyota dealership in February 2022 at its new supercenter in Airai, Palau. The ultra-reliable Toyota Hilux trucks will be the first models to debut in the market, according to a release from AK.

“Atkins Kroll is extremely fortunate to establish this partnership with Surangel and Sons Co.,” said Alex Hammett, managing director of Atkins Kroll Inc. “They take a lot of pride in the products and services they offer and always aim to give customers the best value. It was an easy decision for us, and we look forward to growing our relationship as we expand the Toyota brand in the region."

Surangel and Sons Co. is a family private corporation in the Palau. Surangel Whipps Sr. founded the company in 1980. Surangel and Sons Co. has a comprehensive business portfolio offering hardware, home design, automotive sales and repair, equipment rentals, groceries, and scuba gear. The company’s new supercenter will have a soft opening in February 2022 with a grand opening in the spring.

“We want to provide quality vehicles with affordable pricing and terms for the people of Palau,” said Eric Ksau Whipps, CEO of Surangel and Sons. “Ksau’s Motors will retail the Toyota Hilux trucks initially, and other models will follow.”

Surangel and Sons began vehicle sales in the 1980s at their family residence in Sireib. The new Toyota dealership will feature a 1,881-square-foot showroom accommodating up to four new vehicles on the floor and one delivery suite. The future after-sales area will house 10 service bays, two paint spray booths and a parts retail section.