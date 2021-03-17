AMC partners with Triple J on mobile vaccinations, testing

American Medical Center, in partnership with Triple J Enterprises Inc., on Tuesday announced in a press release the launch of a mobile AMC Community Outreach testing and vaccination clinic to reach the community's most vulnerable populations.

A Ford Transit Wagon XL, donated by Triple J, will bring the AMC medical team into the community and deliver the vaccine and testing to those homebound and most vulnerable in Guam's communities, according to the release.

"It is imperative for us to prioritize those most vulnerable, such as our elderly and disabled, those who are unable to leave their homes," Dr. Hoa Nguyen stated. "It's an effort to create more access and give more people the chance to get tested and vaccinated."

AMC is working closely with each village mayor to schedule outreach efforts to prioritize patients most in need.

"Triple J is proud to partner with American Medical Center and bring this potentially lifesaving mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic to those homebound and most vulnerable in our communities," said Robert H. Jones, chairman and CEO of Triple J. "This is our mission, and we're honored to continue the fight against COVID-19 and ensure no one is left behind."