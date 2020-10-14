Analista, NYC fitness model collaborate to raise mental health awareness

Guam-based brand Analista & Co. recently collaborated with a New York-based fitness model, Philip Fusco, to help raise mental health awareness.

For the months of October and November, Analista & Co. will be donating $15 for each Foo Dog Hoodie that it sells, according to a press release from Analista & Co. The donation will be made to the Salvation Army Guam Corps Lighthouse Recovery Center.

“Many of us at some point in our lives may have struggled with mental health issues, or know someone affected by it. This is a very serious issue that people should not be afraid to seek help for,” Fusco is quoted as saying in the press release. Fusco has more than 1 million followers on his Facebook page and close to 130,000 followers on his Instagram account.

On Guam, September was designated Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.

World Mental Health Day is observed on Oct. 10 every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.

Norman Analista, founder of Analista & Co., teamed up with Fusco to hold a photoshoot in the Kings Park Psychiatric Center, a former state-run psychiatric hospital located in Kings Park, New York. It operated from 1885 until 1996, when the State of New York closed the facility, releasing its few remaining patients or transferring them to the still-operational Pilgrim Psychiatric Center.

“The reality is there’s still a stigma associated with seeking treatment for mental health issues. But, through the outreach efforts of organizations and professionals in our communities, I see the stigma starting to fade but much more needs to be done. There’s nothing shameful about seeking help for illnesses that affect the mind, causing behavioral and emotional turmoil. Maybe someone is grieving a loss, struggling with their sexuality, or feeling hopelessness and despair," Norman Analista stated. "Left alone and untreated because of the stigma ... mental illnesses can lead to more serious consequences, even death. That’s why specially designated days like Mental Health Day are important to help lessen the stigma so it can lead to much more people getting the help they desperately need.”

Analista & Co. was established in 2018 to meet the growing demand for custom clothing on Guam. In the last couple of years, the brand has collaborated with dozens of influencers and celebrities from the United States, the Philippines, Norway and Spain, according to the press release. The brand is located in the Tumon Sands Plaza.