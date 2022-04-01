Another global bank is leaving Guam

Another bank with global reach is heading for the exit – out of Guam.

ANZ announced Thursday in a press release that it is in talks to sell its Guam business.

The parties talking to ANZ about possibly buying the bank's Guam business were not named.

After having been in business on Guam for 15 years, ANZ has acknowledged its competitive position on Guam is not as compelling as in its core Pacific markets.

ANZ entered the Guam market in 2007 by buying locally established Citizens Security Bank for $25 million.

It turned out community banking is not working for ANZ.

“In American Samoa and Guam, ANZ’s competitive position is not as compelling. U.S. community banking is not in line with ANZ’s key strengths, which is impacting our ability to meet the needs of customers in American Samoa and Guam,” said Tessa Price, ANZ's regional executive for the Pacific.

Melbourne-based ANZ is one of Australia's top four banks and one of the world's top 50 banks.

It will wind down its business in American Samoa over the next six months while the bank is in discussions with other parties about the future ownership options for its business in Guam.

The number of Guam jobs that could be affected was not disclosed, but ANZ said in its press release that retaining employees to the extent possible is one of the talking points for the possible buyer or buyers for its Guam business.

Clarke Schaumann, ANZ country head for American territories, said in a statement: “This was not a decision we made lightly, but we have consulted with our staff and we will support them as we go through this transition period.

“Sale criteria would include maximizing job retention for staff and a commitment to the economic, social and environment development of the territory,” Schaumann also said.

Guam has seen at least three major bank departures over the last two decades:

• Citibank shut down its Guam office in December 2015 after having established a footprint on the island for more than 40 years.

• HSBC exited Guam in 2002 after having been on the island since 1976. The decline of Guam tourism, as a result of the Asian financial crisis from the late 1990s to 2002, helped to show HSBC the exit door on Guam.

• Also in 2002, Union Bank of California left Guam and Saipan via the sale of its Guam business to First Hawaiian Bank's parent company.

“In Guam, my home for the past four years, ANZ’s business is strong but needs ongoing investment and focus for it to achieve its potential,” Schaumann said.

“While ANZ has invested around 30 million Australian dollars in projects and systems in its core Pacific markets over the past six years, due to legal and regulatory restrictions, Guam has not been able to benefit from this, which is why exploring future ownership options is attractive.”