Another Hagåtña landmark changes hands

Attorney David J. Lujan has added another Hagåtña landmark to his list of real estate holdings.

The Guam attorney, known for representing defendants in some of Guam's high-profile criminal cases and pursuing sex abuse lawsuits against priests, the Catholic Church and the Boys Scouts, is the new owner of a beachside building that has, for decades, been the site of Linda's Coffee Shop.

Guam Department of Land Management records show Lujan bought the property for $1.1 million.

Lujan bought the property from Rosalia Gogue Pangelinan, the widow of the late Guam businessman Pedro "Dongo" Pangelinan. Dongo Pangelinan owned a string of businesses including game rooms and co-owned Linda's with his wife.

Rosalia Pangelinan signed the warranty deed, selling the property to Lujan on Oct. 30, 2020, Land Management records show.

The beachfront property and the building that houses Linda's cover 1,770 square meters.

Lujan said, for now, Linda's is a tenant of the building.

Whether the restaurant will remain in the location is unclear.

"I bought it for my wife and some of the children," Lujan stated.

If Linda's shuts down permanently, Lujan said his family will be open to another tenant.

Since Dongo Pangelinan died, the trustee for the Dongo Trust has run the restaurant.

A representative for the Dongo Trust trustee, attorney Randy Cunliffe, declined to comment.

Lujan and his family own the DNA building in Hagåtña and other real estate properties.

Lujan also became known nationally as the then-lawyer for one of the children who inherited part of the estate of the late DHL co-founder Larry Hillblom, who was declared dead following a seaplane crash in the Northern Marianas more than two decades ago.