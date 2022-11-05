ANZ recently announced it has made the decision to wind down ANZ Guam Inc., following a recent agreement to sell the majority of its commercial and mortgage loans to Bank of Guam, ANZ stated in a press release.

ANZ will no longer provide banking products and services in Guam after Jan. 31, 2023, the bank stated in the release.

ANZ Regional Country Manager Clarke Schaumann said, “This was not a decision we made lightly, but we have consulted with our staff and we will support them and our customers as we go through this transition period.”

He added ANZ will be contacting customers to outline what this means for them. “We want to ensure that switching banks and transferring their money is a smooth process, so we’d encourage customers to make alternative banking arrangements as soon as possible.”

“Having lived in Guam for four years, this is a mature banking market and our deposit customers will continue to have options with on- and off-island institutions online, including FDIC-insured banks,” he said.

“Customers can also explore their options through the BankOn initiative at covidbanking.joinbankon.org,” he said.

“Like me, our staff is proud of the positive impact ANZ has had on the local community. We are committed to supporting our customers and will help them move their banking in a respectful and orderly fashion,” Schaumann said.

ANZ remains committed to its core Pacific markets of Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Tonga, Solomon Islands and Kiribati, as well as Timor-Leste, where the bank plays an important role in connecting customers to the growing trade and investment opportunities in the region, providing industry insights and links into ANZ’s home markets of Australia and New Zealand, the bank said in its release.