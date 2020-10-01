APL, Core Tech support GFD with storage space donation

Guam Fire Department personnel now have access to pallets of personal protective equipment to utilize each day as they respond to emergencies around the island.

Acting Fire Chief Alex Castro said the department had a stockpile of PPEs sitting at the port for weeks with no place to store the items.

“We had no place to store 20 pallets," said Castro. "All of our storage space is office space at the fire stations. Cherika Chargualaf reached out to Core Tech for their assistance and they contacted APL. With their help not a single penny was spent by the fire department - a huge thanks to both companies.”

APL General Manager Charlie Hermosa said the company was grateful for the opportunity to provide shipping containers to store the PPE stockpile.

“When we got the opportunity, we were able to jump on it," Hermosa said. "We want to continue to support the first responders any way we can. They do it for us every day and we want to at least do something for them to help them out.”

Port Authority of Guam and Department of Public Works personnel assisted with moving the pallets of PPEs.

“It was really a collaboration between GovGuam agencies, Core Tech and APL,” said Chargualaf.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International.