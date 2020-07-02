APL reduces fuel charge

APL has recently announced a reduction in fuel adjustment factor for Guam and Saipan by 17% effective Wednesday. This reduction also applies to export containers from Guam and Saipan to the U.S. mainland.

APL Guam General Manager Charlie Hermosa stated, “APL continues to evaluate the fuel index and therefore we will be making an adjustment that will greatly assist the business community with much-needed cost relief in these challenging times. Our commitment to the community is that we will consistently evaluate the fuel market and make any necessary adjustments.”

Refrigerated containers in and out of Guam and Saipan to the U.S. mainland are also included in the reduction and will be at 14%.