The new U.S. Small Business Administration North Carolina district director is from Guam.

Michael P. Arriola was sworn in to his new position on May 24.

According to a news release from SBA Region IV, Arriola will oversee an office that drives economic development by assisting local entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses. He will also direct the implementation of SBA programs related to accessing capital, business advising, and government contracts.

Arriola and his team have promoted critical SBA programs and services throughout the duration of the pandemic, according to acting SBA Southeast Regional Administrator Janita R. Stewart.

“Under Mike’s leadership, we look forward to SBA continuing to provide this and other vital assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Carolina as they get back on track toward regular business operations,” said Stewart.

Arriola has been part of the SBA North Carolina District team since 2004. He also worked in the SBA Guam Branch Office as a loan specialist since 1998.

Arriola last served as deputy district director in the North Carolina district office.

“I am honored to continue working with the North Carolina SBA team, our state resource partners, and the small business owners of North Carolina,” said Arriola. “Moving forward I plan to work diligently with the entrepreneurs across North Carolina to continue the recovery process and to secure growth and vitality now and in the future.”

Arriola has worked for various banks, including Chase Manhattan, Bank of Hawaii and HSBC.

He is a 1984 graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and a 1992 graduate of the Asian Institute of Management Advanced Bank Management Program.

In 2010, Arriola completed his master’s degree in public affairs from Western Carolina University. He has also studied economic development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Government.

Last fiscal year, the SBA North Carolina District backed more than $844 million in loans to small businesses and over 16,000 entrepreneurs were trained and counseled through SBA’s resource partners. The district office also witnessed more than $2.2 billion in contracts awarded to North Carolina small businesses.