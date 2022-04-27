Atkins Kroll Inc., an Inchcape Company, announced its acquisition of Avis Rent a Car, Budget Rent a Car, and Payless Rent a Car across six islands in Micronesia from Premiere Alliance Corporation.

The acquisition of the rental car brands marks a major step forward in the company's global business strategy. This is Atkins Kroll’s second acquisition since purchasing Morrico Equipment in December 2021.

“The acquisition of these three iconic rental car brands is a milestone for Atkins Kroll as it marks a major step forward in our strategy by considerably strengthening our position in the region," stated Alex Hammett, Inchcape Managing Director for Asia Developing Markets. "Expanding our car rental footprint and running multi-branded companies will help to enhance the underlying value of Atkins Kroll, as well as providing exciting opportunities for our partners and employees."

Premiere Alliance Corporation has multiple Avis, Budget, and Payless Rent a Car locations in Micronesia including Guam, Saipan, Tinian, Rota, Pohnpei, and The Republic of Palau, all of which include airport kiosks.

“Premiere Alliance Corporation has served our islands for 25 years,” said President Cathy Mateo. “I am very thankful to our employees who were integral to the success of our operations. I am also grateful to the many customers we’ve had the privilege to serve. Atkins Kroll is a great organization, and I am confident they’ll take great care of our people and the brands."