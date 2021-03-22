Wendi Herring, president of Atkins Kroll Inc., announced two executive appointments. The company has appointed Trina Cruz as its marketing and communications director. Additionally, the company has appointed Ernie Galito as its business development director. Both of these appointments will take effect April 12, AK stated in a press release.

Trina Cruz possesses over 10 years in senior leadership roles, according to the release. She was most recently the director of marketing and brand development for the Pacific Islands Club. She played a significant role in accomplishing the resort's consistent year-over-year growth.

Cruz holds both a professional Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Guam.

Her experience includes event management for the United Airlines Guam Marathon and the marketing of BMW, Land Rover and Subaru brands on Guam.

"We are very excited to have Trina on AK's executive team with her strategic marketing experience and track record in developing and delivering exceptional customer value. We look forward to progressive growth in the AK family of products and services as we rise from the COVID-19 disruption," Herring said.

Ernie Galito, a Mississippi State University graduate, has an extensive and diverse background in marketing and business development, according to the release.

"As AK's marketing and communications director for the past five years, Ernie's professional experience, business acumen and community reputation, he fits the role for our business development aspirations. We look to attain a view of the business' full potential across both portfolio and performance moves. Ernie will be responsible for structuring programs with thoughtful sequencing that maximizes value," said Herring. "We see growth opportunities in the automotive and mobility market with the realignment of U.S. military missions, reigniting the tourism engine and economic diversification throughout Guam, (the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) and Micronesia."