Atkins Kroll Inc. announced Thursday the appointment of Wendi Herring as president of Atkins Kroll Guam and Atkins Kroll Saipan.

“We are certainly pleased to appoint an adept and experienced executive as president, and we are also delighted to announce Atkin Kroll’s first female chief executive,” said Alex Hammett, Inchcape PLC managing director of developing markets.

The appointment takes effect on Jan. 18, 2021.

“Wendi is a dynamic hospitality expert with over 20 years of experience in progressive international hotel and resort operations. She demonstrated success in managing major hotel properties in Guam and the CNMI. She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and local intelligence to this position.

"Wendi was the resident manager for Pacific Islands Club Guam, general manager, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and, more recently, Fiesta Resort Saipan. With her hospitality background, we look forward to presenting a new level of customer experience,” added Hammett.

Her community involvement includes the vice chair of the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands and board member of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI.

Herring graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of California at Berkeley and completed postgraduate work in hotel management from Cornell University.

“We are excited to welcome Wendi to the AK team,” said Hammett.

Atkins Kroll also announced the following management appointments.

On Jan. 1, 2021, director of finance Julie Lee will oversee automotive finance and insurance and information technology in addition to Atkins Kroll’s finance, accounting and sales administration operations. She is vice president and treasurer of the Atkins Kroll board of directors and a 401K planning committee member. Lee joined AK in June 2006 and is a graduate of Seattle University and a former auditor with Deloitte and Touche.

Joel Lesh will be appointed general manager and vice president of Atkins Kroll Saipan, effective Feb. 1, 2021. Lesh was named AK aftersales director in December 2017. He has over 25 years of automotive dealership management experience. Lesh successfully managed the aftersales departments of Toyota, Lexus, Chevrolet, BMW service centers, AK body shop, and AK parts. Previously, Lesh was the national aftersales director of Kenmore Ltd. in Papua New Guinea. Lesh holds a bachelor's degree in political science and business administration from Austin College in Sherman, Texas.