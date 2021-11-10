Atkins Kroll donates vehicle for Red Ball raffle

The American Red Cross Guam Chapter, together with Atkins Kroll Inc. and the Andrea Ilao Foundation, have announced the 20th Annual Red Ball raffle in a press release. This year, Atkins Kroll donated a Toyota Venza, which will be raffled off at the Red Ball event early next year. The raffle is open to anyone, and participants need not be present to win.

Although the 2021 Red Ball has been postponed, the committee continues to raise funds so the organization can continue assisting families during times of emergency.

“Times have been challenging for us all and, like many others out there, we haven’t missed a beat; we continue moving forward,” said Chita Blaise, American Red Cross Guam Chapter executive director. “We decided to postpone the Red Ball event due to health and safety concerns. However, we must always be ready for when disaster strikes and we are so thankful for Atkins Kroll’s generous donation of a brand new vehicle for our raffle."

"The Andrea Ilao Foundation is always ready to provide assistance to the American Red Cross in its mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergency and we could do that by enhancing the chapter’s ability to raise funds through a raffle event,” said Ed Ilao, president of the foundation.

“AK is a committed supporter of the American Red Cross and the annual Red Ball event,” said Wendi Herring, AK president. “The Toyota Venza is a beautiful hybrid vehicle we reintroduced to the market earlier this year after it went through a complete redesign."

AK has donated vehicles to previous Red Ball raffles.

Raffle tickets are on sale for $100 and can be purchased at the Atkins Kroll Toyota showroom, American Red Cross headquarters in Hagåtña and the JMI offices in Harmon. The winner will be announced at the annual Red Ball in early March 2022. For more information, visit the event Instagram page Redballguam.