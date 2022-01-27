Atkins Kroll will host a job fair at the Micronesia Mall this Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30 to fill more than 20 positions throughout the growing company. The job fair will be at the Macy's men’s entrance at suites 108 and 109 on the first floor of the mall, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Wendi Herring, president of AK said, “2022 will be an exciting year for AK. AK was established in 1914, and we are proud that we continue to grow the business and provide excellent career opportunities for the residents of Guam. We invite interested candidates to join us this weekend to learn more about why we are a leading employer on the island and how they can be part of our future growth.”

Positions it aims to fill in the weeks ahead include:

Corporate

• Financial reporting analyst.

• Financial planning and analysis manager.

• Internal auditor.

• Human resources manager.

• Supply and demand manager.

• Graphic designer.

• Housekeeper associate.

• CRM and social media assistant.

Automotive

• Chevrolet technician.

• BMW sales consultant.

• Used cars sales consultant.

Last November, AK acquired Morrico Equipment, one of Guam’s largest heavy equipment dealerships to diversify its portfolio. It plans to hire 10 new team members with heavy equipment experience to complete its growing team.

Morrico Equipment

• Heavy equipment sales manager.

• Parts manager.

• Operations supervisor trash and diesel.

• Senior accountant.

• Heavy equipment sales consultant.

• Parts outside salesperson.

• Parts runner.

• Diesel mechanic.

• Truck driver (B and C license).

• Welder and metal fabricator.

“Hosting a job fair allows us to engage with potential team members and talk about the opportunities available to them within the company," Herring said. "It also allows candidates to get to know us better, learn about the wonderful benefits we offer, and hear from other team members about what it’s like to be a part of our team. AK is an excellent local company where residents can build a career. We are looking for individuals who want to Be AK - a company of growth, opportunities, and innovation.”

Candidates are requested to bring a pen to fill out the application. Applications can be requested ahead of time by emailing hr@akguam.net. AK requests that all attendees wear a mask and follow all physical distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe. AK will also accept applications online at akguam.com/careers from those who may not be able to attend the job fair.