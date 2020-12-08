Atkins Kroll invests $1.3M in Lexus showroom remodel

Atkins Kroll is investing $1.3 million into remodeling its showroom for its flagship brand Lexus.

"We are committed to Guam and the luxury market," stated Alex Hammett, managing director of Atkins Kroll for Asia Developing Markets, in a press release. "Notwithstanding the challenges that the global pandemic presents, we plan to invest over $1.3 million in this showroom and introduce our customers to a world-class automotive showroom experience," added Hammett.

The target date for its grand opening is the end of April 2021.

ARi Partners Architecture is the design consultant for the project, and JWG LLC is the project contractor.

“The design was inspired by the cars, which have a very geometric refinement of edges and a great sense of luxurious materials,” stated Neil Paynter of ARi.

When compared to other luxury shopping experiences, Paynter said, "It's similar, in that Lexus is defining its place in the luxury retail environment. The showroom reflects its aspirations by creating iconic design elements like the spindle screen derived from Lexus' radiator grille's current design."

The showroom will emulate the same amazing experience when owners first drive a new Lexus, AK's press release stated.

"By creating functionality delivered with elegance, sophistication, simplicity, and finesse, we transform a functional experience into an emotional connection," said Ernie Galito, marketing & communication Director.

The remodeled Lexus showroom will encompass 3,860 square feet.

During the renovation, a temporary Lexus showcase in the Toyota showroom will be available.