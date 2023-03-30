Atkins Kroll supports UOG’s PMBA students’ capstone project HOVERx

Atkins Kroll presented students in the University of Guam’s Professional Master of Business Administration Cohort XVIII with financial sponsorship to support its capstone project, HOVERx. The cohort’s proof-of-concept project is intended to demonstrate the ability to use drones to deliver preventive health care items to remote areas within the Federated States of Micronesia, according to a press release from AK.

“Drones have saved lives all over the world by delivering medical supplies to hard-to-reach places. To see our university students devote their final semester hours proving this revolutionary concept can be applied in our region is very inspiring,” said Trina Cruz, Atkins Kroll marketing and communications director.

The cohort will be traveling to the island state of Pohnpei within the FSM this weekend to conduct a test flight to demonstrate the capability of drones to deliver health care kits to remote areas in Pohnpei.

“This team has worked hard for the last nine months in the UOG PMBA program, and this project really is a culmination of everything we've learned,” said HOVERx project manager Hazel Estrellado. “We are excited to see our plans come to life especially for a project like HOVERx that has the potential to impact so many people.”