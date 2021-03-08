Atkins Kroll Inc., the Toyota and Lexus distributor in Guam and Micronesia, recognizes that despite replacing more than 7,000 defective airbag inflators, there are as many as 3,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in need of airbag replacement. As part of its community outreach, AK will provide a free Takata replacement service at the Shell station located at the Micronesia Mall intersection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Inflator replacement at other Shell stations will be announced at a later date.

“AK’s main focus remains on the safety and security of our customers. We continue to reach out to all the involved vehicle owners to make sure they are aware of this recall,” said AK President Wendi Herring.

The Takata airbag safety recall is the largest in automotive history, involving 19 automakers and tens of millions of airbags. Defective airbags can cause serious injury or even death if not repaired immediately. Find more information about the Takata airbag safety recall at www.AKguam.com.

“We are advising the driving public about the potential for death or severe injury as a result of this safety defect. Consumers should bring in their vehicles to either Atkins Kroll or the Shell station located at the Micronesia Mall intersection for immediate airbag inflator replacement," said Ernie Galito, AK marketing and communications director.

“Consumers may think the replacement takes too long or don’t consider their vehicle is affected,” Galito said. “Replacing the airbag inflator takes anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes. As additional incentives AK will offer consumers $20 in Shell gas, 100 Pacific Points and a 20% Atkins Kroll discount card for parts and labor for their affected vehicles. For more information, consumers can check whether their vehicle is affected at www.akguam.com."

For more information, contact Galito at 648-8400 or ernie.galito@AKguam.com.