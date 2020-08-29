The government of Guam’s general fund ended the 2019 budget year with a surplus of $35.6 million compared to the previous year’s deficit of $10.4 million, in large part due to the increase in the Gross Receipts Tax rate, which was shouldered by businesses and their workers.

These numbers are shown in the government of Guam-wide financial audit, released Friday and nearly two months past its deadline because Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority reported their audit late, according to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz's summary of the audit.

This year’s surplus improved the General Fund's net position from an accumulated deficit of $83 million over the past few years to a deficit of $47.8 million as of fiscal year 2019, the report states.

GovGuam's largest purse – the General Fund – reported revenues of $738 million, which increased by $22 million from the prior year. This was mainly due to the gross receipts tax rate, which increased GRT tax collections by $45 million from last year’s tax collection of $270 million.

GovGuam did offer a tax abatement program to stimulate economic growth, which partially reduced GRT by $13 million.

The increase in GRT tax collection offset the decrease in income tax revenue. Income taxes decreased by $37 million due to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reducing income tax rates.

Out of the General Fund, GovGuam did spend less, from $738 million in fiscal 2018, which fell under the Calvo administration, to $702 million, which was for the most part at the beginning of the Leon Guerrero administration.

Spending on public safety and public health took a combined nearly $14 million in spending cuts.

Overall, GovGuam spent $1.3 billion in fiscal 2019, and of that, at least $444 million came from federal funds, the audit report shows.

Some highlights of the audit:

Pension liability

• Govguam’s net pension liability stood at $1 billion, which increased by $8 million from the prior budget year.

Pay-as-you go retiree benefits

Pension and other post-employment benefits including post-employment medical, dental and life insurance benefits to GovGuam retirees, as well as their spouses, children, and survivors are costing taxpayers each budget year. The government of Guam does not have a trust fund set up for these expenses, according to the audit.

This means retiree benefits are also taken out of the GovGuam revenues.

GovGuam’s pension expense of $98 million increased by $76 million because of including post-employment medical, dental and life insurance benefits.

Debt ceiling

GovGuam's debt ceiling stood at $1.35 billion as of October 2019. GovGuam is $272 million away from reaching the limit.

The report states the impact of COVID-19 on GovGuam finances remains uncertain.

Independent auditors Deloitte & Touche LLP issued an unmodified opinion on the GovGuam’s financial statements.

The issuance of the GovGuam audited financial statements was due on June 30 and was significantly delayed because of GHURA’s lack of timely completion of its audited financial statements, the OPA stated.

The general fund is the chief operating fund of GovGuam, and is required to assume the burden of any shortfalls in other government funds and activities, according to the OPA.