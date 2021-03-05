Audit report: Amid travel slump, Guam airport posts $4M loss

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority ended fiscal 2020 with a net loss of $4.4 million, a reversal of fortune from its net income of $3.3 million in the previous budget year, an audit report released Thursday states.

Independent auditors Ernst & Young LLP conducted the audit.

The airport's operating revenues decreased by $25.8 million but the decrease was partially offset by a $20 million federal grant to help the airport agency make it through the pandemic's travel downturn.

With the airport’s primary business operations significantly dependent on visitors from Japan, Korea and the Philippines, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the airport's financial position, results of operations, and/or cash flows of the airport, the audit report states.

The airport’s operating revenues significantly decreased by $25.8 million, going from $69 million in fiscal 2019 to $43.2 million in fiscal 2020.

Facilities and systems usage charges took the biggest hit, taking in $13.8 million less than during the previous fiscal year. Concession fees declined by $8.7 million, rental income decreased by $1.7 million, and miscellaneous revenues dropped by $1.6 million when compared to the previous fiscal year, according to the audit report.

The airport’s operating costs and expenses decreased by $3.5 million to $41.4 million in fiscal 2020.

Contractual services primarily attributed to the $4.9 million decrease, specifically from a reduction of $2.5 million in professional services, $1.3 million in power, $752,000 in repairs and maintenance, $326,000 in advertising and promotions, and $181,000 in travel/training and certifications.

Of the $20.7 million federal pandemic aid the airport received, $5.3 million was used to cover operational expenses, $5.2 million for salaries and wages, and $4.2 million for debt service.

Rent discount

In response to the impact of the global pandemic and the 95% decline in passenger traffic, the airport approved several financial relief programs throughout fiscal 2020.

The first relief package was a deferral of all the airport tenants' rent, fees and charges for the months of March 2020 through May 2020. Subsequent financial relief was provided for in-terminal concessionaires whose contract payment terms required the higher of minimum annual guarantees or percentage of sales. In addition, the signatory airlines were provided financial relief during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year with a 70% discount on office rent at the main terminal building, the audit report states.

The airport recorded rental income under the Lotte Duty Free Agreement totaling $9 million in fiscal 2020 and $13.3 million in fiscal 2019. In April 2018, the airport and Lotte entered into mediation in an effort to resolve issues and disputes concerning ongoing construction and litigation. As a result of the mediation, they entered into a mediation term sheet that confirmed and reaffirmed its obligations under the Lotte agreement.

A separate management letter issued with the audit report identified three deficiencies in internal control on customs fees, operating procedures on federal awards, and provision for doubtful accounts.

Specifically, the auditors noted in the management letter that customs fees were received late from signatory air carriers, but interest was not levied; the airport had not completed formalizing its written documentation of internal controls over federal awards, despite having formalized policies/procedures over cash management; and the airport had not modified its policy for providing allowance for doubtful accounts in response to the impact of COVID-19 on its tenants.