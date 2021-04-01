Guam continues to see business closures because of the pandemic but it has also seen opportunities for even more ventures such as Aura Boutique, a women's fashion shop opening today at the Micronesia Mall.

"I took a big risk opening during a pandemic and right now, I'm just hoping that everything turns out really good which I am confident it will, as long as you continue to stay positive," Aura Boutique owner Richelle Cabigting said on the eve of her shop's opening.

Aura Boutique's April 1 grand opening is to begin at 11 a.m. The shop is located in the theater wing of the mall, on the second floor.

Cabigting said she didn't want the pandemic "to get in the way" of pursuing her dream of opening a new boutique.

"Life is short so if it is something that you want to do, do it," she said.

Safety protocols

Health and safety protocols needed to be in place, and she wants to go above and beyond the minimum standards to give her customers peace of mind.

Every piece of clothing that a customer tries on and doesn't buy gets steamed before the store puts it back on the rack for sanitary reason, Cabigting said.

This is on top of the mandatory mask, hand sanitizing, and social distancing. Six-foot markers on the floor are there to help.

Aura Boutique's fitting rooms will be frequently sanitized, and customers will have the option of wearing a store-provided face covering before they try on any clothing for sanitary reason and to prevent their makeup from getting on the clothes, Cabigting said.

With 50% capacity permitted, they can only allow 10 customers at a time into the store.

They will also launch their online store, she said, for contactless transactions and to keep up with the times.

It took longer to secure a business license because of the pandemic protocols, Cabigting said, but that waiting also gave her more time to plan.

"Just don't let anything bring you down, whether it's the pandemic or not, turn that negativity into positivity and do something good. Follow your dreams and just take the risk; do it," she said.

Fiscal 2020 saw 1,074 business license cancellations, but there were even more new business licenses issued - 2,544, based on Department of Revenue and Taxation data.

Business and government leaders have welcomed the interest in entrepreneurship even at the height of the crisis, and underscored its role in Guam's economic recovery.

70-plus apply for 4 jobs

More than 70 individuals applied for a job at Aura Boutique, which had four job openings, Cabigting said. Many of them are overqualified.

It's a reminder that the joblessness that the pandemic caused is still there. More than 30,000 workers were laid off, furloughed or had their work hours cut because of the crisis.

"I didn't expect that many to apply. Many are overqualified for the position. Some even had nursing degrees. It was difficult to choose especially if it was only about years of experience and training so the personality was a big factor," she said.

Cabigting saved up enough and collected a nice inventory of merchandise to be able to open a business without borrowing capital.

She's been into fashion since she was a teenager. She had her first shop in 2013, which she later sold to a friend.

"My style shifted as I got older so I've been eyeing styles that I couldn't find here on Guam. I decided to open this and said why not bring styles that I like and share it with the people?" she said, adding that the clothing comes from different places including the U.S., Vietnam, Mexico and Guatemala.

Besides Aura Boutique, she also operates Vapebeast in Tumon, which had to close for several months because of the pandemic.

"Why the name Aura? I'm into being positive and having that good vibration, good aura," she said.