SCHOLARSHIPS: Baba Corp. awarded two University of Guam students - Ai Motomura and Jeanie Nguyen - each with $750 scholarships. Motomura is pursuing her master's in clinical psychology. Nguyen is a senior pursuing her bachelor's in Business Administration. Nguyen is also part of the UOG Army ROTC program and was commissioned in December as a finance officer, according to the press release.

The Akira Baba Memorial Scholarship was created by the Baba family in honor of the late businessman Akira “Mike” Baba, who established several hospitality-related businesses under Baba Corp., including Atlantis Submarines, Coco Palm Garden Beach, and Nippon Rent-A-Car. The company also operates Burger King and Nanyo Realty. Applicants for the award must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.0. Standing, from left, are: Katrina Perez, executive director, UOG Endowment Foundation; scholarship recipients Ai Motomura and Jeanie Nguyen; and Francis Baba, chief operations officer, Baba Corp. Seated, from left, are: Hideharu “Bo” Baba, president, Baba Corp.; Yoshie Baba, chairwoman, Baba Corp.; Wilfred Leon Guerrero, chairman, UOG Endowment Foundation; and Yuka Baba, vice president, Baba Corp. Photo courtesy of University of Guam