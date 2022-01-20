Hilton Guam Resort & Spa announced Wednesday the appointment of Sheila Baker as director of business development and the promotion of Donna Wong to marketing communications manager.

Baker

Baker will lead the sales, marketing and revenue teams at Hilton Guam to explore new business opportunities and will be responsible for growing the hotel’s portfolio through developing new strategies and expansion of existing business, according to a release from Hilton Guam.

She assumed her new position effective Jan. 16.

Baker is a graduate in business management from De La Salle University and has more than 20 years experience in sales and marketing. She has directed numerous local and international accounts focused on corporate, military, government and Asia Pacific market segments, the release stated.

Baker has held management positions in the sales and marketing department of the hotel and worked in a local broadcasting company in 2008. Her most recent position was senior director of sales. Her knowledge and expertise will further strengthen and expand the hotel’s strategic growth plans, the release stated.

Wong

Wong joined Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in June 2021 as graphic designer and quickly integrated to her current position, according to a release from the hotel. She will be responsible for the implementation and improvement of all marketing strategies to include overseeing the launch and management of new corporate products and services.

Wong's career highlights include art director for 10 years in a major Guam hotel, which provided her immense and essential experience in sales and marketing.

Wong's hospitality experience started as night auditor in 2003 for a nationwide hotel chain in Vacaville, California. She then progressed to graphic designer upon relocation to Guam in 2006. Earlier in her career, she worked in a multimedia company in San Francisco and MTV Asia Philippines, the release stated.

She holds a post baccalaureate degree in digital graphics from California State University, Hayward, and a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from Assumption College, Makati, Philippines.

(Daily Post Staff)