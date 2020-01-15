Baleto elected chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce board

Christine Baleto, Chief Financial Officer of Docomo Pacific and Master Franchisee, Pacific Froots, LLC was unanimously elected Chairwoman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for the 2020 administrative year.

Mark Tokito, Senior Vice President, Bank of Hawaii was elected Vice Chairman and Edward Untalan, SVP & Guam-CNMI Region Manager, First Hawaiian Bank was elected Secretary-Treasurer.

"The Guam Chamber Board is made up of a diverse group of industry professionals dedicated to advancing the general welfare of our membership and the economic well-being of our island community," said Catherine Castro, President of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "The Board has unanimously selected a solid group of professionals for its 2020 Executive Team and we look forward to getting to work on what is sure to be an invigorating year for the Chamber and for our island."

Immediate Past Chairman Joe Arnett, Senior Advisor, Deloitte & Touche LLP and Special Executive Committee Member Christopher Duenas, Chief Financial Officer, Triple J Enterprises and, Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro will join Baleto, Tokito and Untalan to comprise the Executive Committee effective January 15, 2020.