Christine Baleto, managing partner for Pacific Froots LLC, which does business as Froots, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council, according to a release from the council.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Baleto, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Baleto. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message and advocacy to members in Congress. I look forward to working closely with Congressman Moylan and other members of Congress on policies that support small businesses in Guam and across the country.”

Baleto started her company in 2008 when she was awarded the master franchise rights for the Froots brand in Guam and in the Marianas. She has owned and operated franchise stores in Guam for over 14 years. Under her leadership, the stores received recognition from the corporate franchise for highest per store sales throughout franchise system. She has been actively involved with business advocacy as a member and chairwoman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce board of directors, a member of the Governor of Guam’s Economic Diversification Working Group, Governor’s Recovery Advisory Panel, and Governor’s Business Advisory Group.

She accepted the invitation to join the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her continuing desire to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including supporting small-business economic opportunities, taxation, regulatory restraints, health care and access to capital for small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Christine as part of our leadership council,” stated Todd McCracken, NSBA president and CEO. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to working with her on ensuring Guam’s small-business concerns are included in the NSBA’s advocacy in Congress.”

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, visit www.nsba.biz.