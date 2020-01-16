Baleto to lead Guam Chamber board

Christine Baleto, the chief financial officer of DOCOMO PACIFIC and the master franchisee of Pacific Froots LLC, was unanimously elected chairwoman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce board of directors for the 2020 administrative year.

Baleto is the fifth woman to become chairperson of the largest business organization on the island.

Former Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks was the Guam Chamber chairwoman from 1986-1987. Former Sen. Antoinette Sanford was chairwoman in 1994, banker Lourdes Sanchez served as chairwoman in 1998 and banker Laura-Lynn Dacanay served as chairperson in 2008 and 2016.

Mark Tokito, senior vice president at Bank of Hawaii, was elected Guam Chamber vice chairman. Edward Untalan, senior vice president and Guam-CNMI region manager at First Hawaiian Bank, was elected secretary-treasurer.

"The Guam Chamber board is made up of a diverse group of industry professionals dedicated to advancing the general welfare of our membership and the economic well-being of our island community," said Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "The board has unanimously selected a solid group of professionals for its 2020 executive team and we look forward to getting to work on what is sure to be an invigorating year for the Chamber and for our island."

Immediate Past Chairman Joe Arnett, senior advisor, Deloitte & Touche LLP; Special Executive Committee Member Christopher Duenas, chief financial officer, Triple J Enterprises; and Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro will join Baleto, Tokito and Untalan to form the executive committee effective Jan. 15.