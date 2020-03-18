Bank adjusts hours in response to COVID-19

The Bank of Guam announced new hours and branch closures in response to the recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, the Hagåtña and Upper Tumon branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed Saturdays, according to a press release. All other Guam branches will be closed.

In the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the bank's Garapan, Rota and Tinian branches will reflect the weekday hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed Saturdays, the press release stated. The Chalan Piao facility will be closed.

The San Francisco, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau and Republic of the Marshall Islands branches will maintain their normal operating hours.

These operational hours will remain in effect until further notice.

'We are in this together'

"We recognize that doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 requires us to make changes to the way we do business today. Because of this we have decided to take the necessary steps to put our people and our community first," said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and chief executive officer. "This means that we will begin to scale down our operations to help support social distancing measures and to ultimately reduce transmission of this virus."

Cook said that over the decades, the Bank of Guam has faced and overcome many challenges.

"We remain inspired by the resilience of our communities and how we emerge stronger," he said. "With your help and support, we will persevere through this. We are the people's bank and we are in this together."