Bank of Guam is reminding customers to look out for suspicious, unsolicited emails asking for information or to click on a hyperlink to validate information.

The bank reminds all:

• Do not respond to the request;

• Do not click on any links in the email;

• Do not open any attachments;

• Do not provide any personal information; and

• Delete the message and empty your "trash" folder.

The Federal Trade Commission has also warned against emails or texts to fish for data that can be used to steal someone's information.

"Scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information. They may try to steal your passwords, account numbers or Social Security numbers," the FTC's Consumer Division stated.

The commission added that scammers launch thousands of phishing attacks like these every day – and they're often successful.

Tricks to avoid

Scammers often update their tactics, but there are some signs that will help you recognize a phishing email or text message, according to the FTC. Among them:

• Phishing emails and text messages often tell a story to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment.

• They may say they've noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts claim there's a problem with your account or your payment information say you must confirm some personal information.

• They may include a fake invoice they want you to click on a link to make a payment.

• They may say you're eligible to register for a government refund or may offer a coupon for free things.