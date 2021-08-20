Bank of Guam 2020 Year in Review earns international honors

The Bank of Guam announced Wednesday that its 2020 Year in Review has won honors at the 35th International Annual Report Competition organized annually by MerComm International. This is the fourth time that the Bank has been recognized for excellence in the contest, which is the world’s largest international competition honoring excellence in annual reports from corporations, small companies, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and associations, according to a media release from Bank of Guam.

The 2021 competition saw 1,700 companies competing this year from 35 countries around the world.

“We are deeply proud that talent from our region continues to be recognized worldwide among many categories," Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO, stated in the release. "The 2020 Year in Review speaks to the theme, “What Does Hope Look Like,” and illustrates the many ways that our community is resilient, adaptable, compassionate, and grateful. Those qualities remain the foundation of our people and our islands meeting global challenges together and with purpose.”

Jackie Marati, the bank’s senior vice president/chief communications and corporate social responsibility officer added, “We continue to be encouraged by our team who consistently produces outstanding communication pieces and are humbled by the international recognition and validation we just received. The message of hope is universal and underlies the very value that has sustained us all during this time."

The award-winning publication can be viewed online at www.bankofguam.com under Investor Relations, Annual Reports 2021.