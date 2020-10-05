The Bank of Guam announced yesterday that it is one of four rural category finalists for the 2020 Strong Communities Award sponsored by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, according to a release from Bank of Guam.

The award winners will be determined through a public vote at www.fhlbdm.com/award daily starting Oct. 5 at 8 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m., Chamorro Standard Time. Winners will be awarded $15,000 while runners-up will be awarded $3,000 each.

The annual award honors local projects, people and programs that benefit small businesses and support retention in their communities. Finalists are from the Midwest, West Coast and Guam.

“We are very proud that the Bank of Guam’s LIFE Teen Expo project is being recognized for its contribution to improving our community and to enhancing the lives of our young adults," the bank stated in its release.

The bank encourages its communities to support it by voting daily Oct. 5 through Oct. 9, at www.fhlb.com/award.