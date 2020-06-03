Bank of Guam on Tuesday announced its five IFIT Scholars for 2020. They are:

• Maryjae Ardos, Xavier High School, Chuuk;

• Monique Mascarinas, Marianas High School, Saipan;

• Pohoku En Kathleen Roby, Xavier High School, Chuuk;

• Carmen Samo, Xavier High School, Chuuk; and

• Vicente B. Taijeron, St. John's School, Guam.

In addition to earning a $2,000 scholarship, each awardee is offered a paid summer internship with Bank of Guam.

“Our Class of 2020 IFIT Scholars is a distinguished group, graduating and making history during this pandemic time," said Joaquin Cook, the bank's president and CEO.

“Our selections were made from a very competitive applicant pool, and we send our warmest congratulations to these young adults and their families."