Bank of Guam has announced the recipients of its Class of 2021 Ifit Scholarships, marking the 10th year of the program. They are:
• Marina Babauta, John F. Kennedy High School, Guam.
• Gabrina Garangmau, Yap Catholic High School, Yap.
• Amy Soliman, Marianas High School, Saipan.
• Kristin Tolentino, Academy of Our Lady of Guam, Guam.
• Olivia Wen, St. John’s School, Guam.
Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and CEO of Bank of Guam, in a press release from the bank, stated, “This group of scholars is a uniquely challenged one, given they have been educated in their final high school years in a predominantly online manner. The skills they have learned, their agility in adapting and their steadfast perseverance will serve them well as they take the next step in their adult life. On behalf of the Bank of Guam family, we are deeply proud of you and wish you every success.”