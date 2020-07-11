Bank of Guam announces Saturday hours

Bank of Guam has announced Saturday hours for the following branches:

•Hagåtña branch and drive thru, and Upper Tumon: 9 a.m. to noon.

•Garapan walk-up and drive-thru: 8 a.m. to noon

•Garapan branch: 9 a.m. to noon

All opened branches now offer all branch services, however establishing new deposit accounts and loan originations are available by appointment only at appointments@bankofguam.com or other customer support channels for scheduling, the bank stated in a press release.

A complete list of all open branch locations and permitted transactions is available at www.bankofguam.com, the COVID-19 Page. For additional information, please contact Jackie Marati at 671-472-5258.