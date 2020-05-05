Bank of Guam’s social responsibility in the time of COVID-19 remains the overriding purpose in partnering with groups that are helping front liners and the community directly, the bank stated in a press release.

Beginning in late March, the bank pioneered the theme, “Healthy Meals for Healthcare Heroes” and delivered more than 450 meals to the Guam Regional Medical City, Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, FHP Clinic, and the Public Health clinics.

The bank also acknowledged the generosity of companies such as Crust Pizzeria, Subway, Three Squares Guam, Red Lobster and Capitol Kitchen.

Recently, Bank of Guam donated $22,500 to Catholic Social Services, Ministry to the Homeless, Manelu, Guahan Sustainable Culture and PPE Guam/Ayuda with the aim of helping those who provide direct services to those in need of produce, food, meals, and personal protective equipment.

Contributions to help Saipan residents are also coming up, the bank stated. Additionally, the bank is working with the organizations to offer financial empowerment workshops to their employees and the community.

“The Bank of Guam has and will always be ready to support our community in any way we can. We have shown this through years of disaster recovery efforts in collaboration with various local and national nonprofit organizations," Joaquin Cook, the bank's president and chief executive officer, stated.

"While supporting our community’s neediest through financial contribution remains a focus, collaborating with the same organizations to also financially empower our community aims to create long term resilience and protection from future financial struggle. We encourage all our corporate partners to support the call for help, and thank the many who have responded with big-hearted generosity.”