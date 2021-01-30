After nearly 40 years of serving residents and businesses in the island’s northern community, Bank of Guam officially closed its Dededo and Harmon branches Jan. 30, in preparation for The Start of Something New, according to a release from the bank.

Over the years, the bank has invested heavily in its digital banking capabilities to deliver greater accessibility, convenience and security to its customers. The pandemic-related demand for digital options has elevated the need for on-demand, reliable and safe access to banking services.

Coined “The Start of Something New,” the bank promises a forward-looking, integrated approach to the experience offered to their customers, bridging a legacy of personalized services alongside the leading-edge conveniences of digital banking.

Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and CEO of Bank of Guam stated: “For nearly 40 years, we have had the honor and pleasure of being part of the Dededo and Harmon communities. Today, as we officially close our doors to these locations, we are excited to begin our journey toward The Start of Something New. As we begin this next step, let me assure you that one thing remains constant and that is our commitment to our people and communities. I invite you to join us on this journey as we build better experiences for all of you.”