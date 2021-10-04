Bank of Guam announced Friday that it will be closing its Chalan Piao location on Dec. 31, and streamlining Saipan operations under its Garapan branch, the bank stated in a press release.

The Chalan Piao branch opened 10 years ago to serve customers in southern Saipan.

In the beginning of 2021, the bank embarked on its yearlong The Start of Something New campaign, promising to integrate personalized services with leading-edge technologies that deliver safe, secure and convenient access to its customers, the bank stated in its release.

In August, the Bank unveiled its new website, with a fresh, modern look using refreshed brand elements designed to complement its digital identity and accompanying technology, according to the release.

In July, the bank announced the rebrand of its California region branch to TASI Bank, a division of Bank of Guam, refining its business strategy to focus primarily on business-to-business financial services.

“Despite the undeniable growth in digital banking solutions, our customers are Familia, and while the closure of our Chalan Piao location may seem bittersweet, these are exciting times and we invite all our customers along with us on the next phase of our journey, each step closer to The Start of Something New," stated Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, president and CEO of Bank of Guam.

The bank will continue to roll out major announcements throughout the rest of the year, leading up to its 50th anniversary celebration in 2022, the bank stated in the release.